Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 194.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.55 million, a P/E ratio of 196.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.