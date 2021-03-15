Aperio Group LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,539 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 54.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCDA stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $244.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

