Aperio Group LLC Invests $161,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 96.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 887.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,458. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.