Aperio Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $766.62 million, a PE ratio of 696.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,997 shares of company stock worth $276,288. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

