Aperio Group LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $193,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $962.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,887,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,123 shares of company stock valued at $963,335. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

