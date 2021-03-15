Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading 10.9% Higher

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) was up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 26,045,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 28,184,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APHA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,807,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aphria by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aphria by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

