Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post sales of $5.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $24.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

AMAT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.88. 7,055,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,600,252. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $137,127,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

