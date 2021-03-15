Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.23

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 1506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

