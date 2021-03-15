Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 260.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aravive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

