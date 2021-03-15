ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

MT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 175,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $14,575,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

