Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.26

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 88974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several brokerages have commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 1,124,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

