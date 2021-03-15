Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,754 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $221,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $106.25 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -28.56.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

