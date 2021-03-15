Ariel Investments LLC Buys 159,110 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,110 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

