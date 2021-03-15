Ariel Investments LLC Has $102.87 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,195 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $102,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.28 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.