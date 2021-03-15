Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Credicorp worth $41,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.16. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

