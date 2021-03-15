Ariel Investments LLC Sells 117,801 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,801 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $61,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

