Ariel Investments LLC Sells 89,857 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,857 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Amdocs worth $73,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 3,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 325,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after buying an additional 309,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

