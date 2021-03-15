ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 23,820.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

