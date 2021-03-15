Arweave Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $449.44 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $13.46 or 0.00023807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.93 or 0.00663241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035519 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

