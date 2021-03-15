Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 5,887 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.41. 100,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock valued at $355,006,907. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

