Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 5.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $357.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $337.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

