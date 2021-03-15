Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $22.82 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.41. 26,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $229.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

