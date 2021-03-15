Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,529. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.