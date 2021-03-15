Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $1.17 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.84. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.