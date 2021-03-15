Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $1.92 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.09. 9,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,757. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

