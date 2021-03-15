Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $689,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 63,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 42,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,242,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. 534,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,720,945. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

