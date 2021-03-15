Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $923,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

