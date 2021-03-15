Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 984,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.35. 448,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $276.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

