Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.70 million, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

