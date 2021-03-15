Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.40. 1,305,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 836,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.15 million, a PE ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

