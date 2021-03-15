Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.65 ($18.41).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

