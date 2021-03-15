Associated Banc Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.55 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.