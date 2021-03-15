Associated Banc Corp Sells 123 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 19.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $342.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.24. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.