Associated Banc Corp Sells 60 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications stock opened at $261.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.85. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

