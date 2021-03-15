Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of LON:AML traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,948 ($25.45). 282,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,027.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 883.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 5,722 ($74.76).

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.