AT&T (NYSE:T) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

