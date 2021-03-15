Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0035

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and $18.55 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,885,580,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

