AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.19. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,926,816 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 700,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.