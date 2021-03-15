Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $271.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 267.93 ($3.50), with a volume of 123158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 19.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.87. The company has a market cap of £683.48 million and a PE ratio of -34.71.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

