AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $190.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $193.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

