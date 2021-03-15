Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Avantor posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 25,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,050. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 236.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock worth $4,720,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $246,656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.