Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.01. 420,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,516. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

