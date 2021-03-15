Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

