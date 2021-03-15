Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Shares of AVY opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

