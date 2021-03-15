Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

