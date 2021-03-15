Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

ABT stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

