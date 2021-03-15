Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $375,766,479.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269,226 shares of company stock worth $1,040,295,631. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

