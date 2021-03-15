Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

