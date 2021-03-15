Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

