Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

